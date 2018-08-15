Ryan Reynolds and Jimmy Fallon play an “interesting” drinking game

Did you know Ryan Reynolds owned a gin distillery?! Because we sure didn’t, but apparently he acquired it earlier this year so we’re only a few or so months behind!

Earlier this week, Reynolds appeared on the The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to talk gin and ended up playing a fun little game of “Drinko.” It’s kind of like Plinko but not. Reynolds and Fallon take turns dropping discs into random cups to determine new mixers for his Aviation American Gin!

If you have a weak stomach this might not be great to watch, but your choice!

