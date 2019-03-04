Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to fellow Canadian John Candy

This weekend, Ryan Reynolds shared a video tribute to his fellow Canadian performer, John Candy commemorating the 25th anniversary of Candy’s passing.

Reynold’s video featured nearly two-minutes of Candy’s most notable and iconic projects, including Uncle Buck, Spaceballs, and Planes, Trains & Automobiles!

Watch the video below:

It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure. Thanks to @chriscandy4u and @therealjencandy. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/dHvuviKnBs

— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 3, 2019