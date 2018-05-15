Actor Ryan Reynolds attends a special screening of "Deadpool 2" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Monday, May 14, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP) Ryan Reynolds reads reviews of Deadpool and Deadpool 2! Posted by: Moon & Staci May 15, 2018 0 Views Reviews can be quite brutal. It’s probably even worse when you have to read them out loud for all to hear! In this hilarious clip, Ryan Reynolds reads reviews from Rotten Tomatoes about Deadpool and Deadpool 2! Watch the clip below: 2018-05-15 Moon & Staci