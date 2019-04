Mascot races are everywhere! The Washington Nationals race presidents, and here in the Twin Cities our Twins race Bullseye and friends. But 15 years after the debut of “Anchorman,” the San Diego Padres finally decided to get on board with the now cult classic film.

On Friday, the San Diego Padres debuted the Anchorman runners, and it’s just as good as it sounds!

Watch the race below, and cast your vote … who do you think will bring home the win?