Who sang “Since You Been Gone” the best? Can you sing like Kelly Clarkson?

Kelly Clarkson’s hit sing, “Since You Been Gone” is certainly NOT easy to sing, but let’s be honest, most of us have tried either in the privacy of our car/home or even been bold enough to sing it at a karaoke bar!
Jimmy Fallon decided to challenge Kelly Clarkson, Shaquille O’Neal, John Oliver, Rachel Brosnahan, Mumford & Sons, Meghan Trainer, Anthony Anderson, AND The Roots to see if they could hit all the notes in Clarkson’s hit song.
The results were … well … interesting. At the end of the day we think it’s fair to say nobody can sing Kelly Clarkson’s “Since You Been Gone” like Clarkson!
Watch the celebrities try their best below:
BONUS: This is not the first time we realized Kelly Clarkson’s hit song, “Since You Been Gone” was incredibly hard to sing. Check out when Pitch Perfect gave a nod to it back in 2012!