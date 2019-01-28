Saturday Night Live parodies Colton’s current season of “The Bachelor”

Saturday Night Live is no stranger to making parodies of the ABC franchise “The Bachelor,” and this time they set their sights on the the current season featuring Colton Underwood!

In this parody, Dolton (James McAvoy), a virgin, meets with the women (Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim, Kate McKinnon, Melissa Villaseñor, Heidi Gardner) who are vying for his heart.

Watch the sketch below:



