Saturday Night Live parodies Colton’s current season of “The Bachelor”

Posted by: KS95 January 28, 2019 48 Views

Saturday Night Live is no stranger to making parodies of the ABC franchise “The Bachelor,” and this time they set their sights on the the current season featuring Colton Underwood!

In this parody, Dolton (James McAvoy), a virgin, meets with the women (Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim, Kate McKinnon, Melissa Villaseñor, Heidi Gardner) who are vying for his heart.

Watch the sketch below:

BONUS: Watch these other “Bachelor” parodies, too.

Car Hunk – Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Season

Farm Hunk – Chris Soules’ Season

