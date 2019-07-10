Say goodbye because ‘Friends’ is leaving Netflix in 2020
Fans of the hit show ‘Friends’ were so excited when the show was put on Netflix for streaming. But those same fans are in for a rude awakening. The beloved series is leaving Netflix in 2020, and while that might seem like a long way away … it’s really only 5 1/2 months.

If you’re wondering where our favorite “friends” are going, well … they’re going to Warner Media’s upcoming streaming service newly named HBO Max set to launch in 2020.

See the announcement from Netflix below:

