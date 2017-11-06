Sean “Diddy” Combs Changes His Name to a WWE Wrestling Manager?

For his 48th birthday, Sean “Diddy” Combs decided to gift himself a new name. His Twitter handle is still @Diddy, but the rapper does not want you to call him that anymore. From now on, Combs will now go by “Love” or “Brother Love.”

Which would be fine if there wasn’t already a “Brother Love!” His name is Bruce Prichard and he was the former manager for The Undertaker and had his own show segment called the “Brother Love Show” where he would “heal” wrestlers.

Maybe Sean should have googled it first?