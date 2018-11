The spirit of giving is alive in Vermont!

A mystery man paid off all the layaway items in line at a local Walmart, and when asked “who can afford to just pay for everyone’s layaway?” He responded with a simple, “Santa Claus can.”

He paid for everything, and quickly departed the store. The only evidence of his existence is a single photo taken by a customer. One woman says, “that is the true magic of Christmas.”

Watch the full story below: