Have you seen the trailer for “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum?”

Posted by: Darrin January 18, 2019

John Wick is back for another chapter this May 17th!

Lionsgate released a new trailer for the third installment in the John Wick franchise, and this is what it’s about:

In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

Sounds interesting.

– Darrin

Watch the trailer below:

