Have you seen the trailer for, “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part?”

Posted by: KS95 November 20, 2018 11 Views

Back in 2014, “The LEGO Movie” quickly became a must see film! Kids loved it. Adults loved it. EVERYONE LOVED IT!

We can’t forget to mention … “EVERYTHING IS AWESOME!” Oh, yeah … you remember! It was the song that got stuck in your head for days after seeing the film.

Lucky for us, we’re finally getting treated to a sequel. Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman and Alison Brie are all reprising their roles from the first film! And this time around they’re joined by Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Arturo Castro!

Watch the teaser trailer here, and scroll a little further for the full trailer:

Watch the official trailer for the second film below:

