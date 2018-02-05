‘Selfie Kid’ broke the Internet on Sunday night!

Posted by: KS95 February 5, 2018 58 Views

Ryan the “Selfie Kid”  is our new hero!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety … artists like Adele, Bruno Mars, Twenty One Pilots and Ed Sheeran. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© 2015 KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules