‘Selfie Kid’ broke the Internet on Sunday night!

Ryan the “Selfie Kid” is our new hero!
#SuperBowl breakout star Ryan the #SelfieKid joins us live! https://t.co/pzkSdfXsth pic.twitter.com/mXvwxM5DwX
— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 5, 2018
#selfiekid should be the epitome of what you don’t do on live tv pic.twitter.com/5iG16qmjNr
— Ian Ginther (@GintherIan) February 5, 2018
When your friend go dancing with strangers at the club and u just don’t know what to do #selfiekid pic.twitter.com/MzH4237Z1y
— Triyoncé (@tribranchvo) February 5, 2018
Don’t even try to tell me @jtimberlake didn’t plan this. #selfiekid pic.twitter.com/MlNVmDKrRk
— Kay-Z (@klzanotti) February 5, 2018
This kid was ready he has not ONE.. but TWO POPSOCKETS! HE WAS READY! #HalftimeShow #JustinTimberlake #Selfiekid pic.twitter.com/6pqE7OhQSB
— Lizbeth Garcia (@lizbethmunozz) February 5, 2018