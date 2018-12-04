Seriously … Baby Shark Toys?!?!

Okay.

We get it.

Baby shark is a thing. And guess what? Currently we are powerless to the throngs of children demanding we play the song for them. There are even multiple versions of the song that fall under different genres of music.

*insert eye roll.

But what sick company decided to capitalize on this by making a TOY VERSION?! Clearly this a private company run by the children from the classic film, Baby Geniuses! Or what we thought was a harmless animated film, Boss Baby, is actually real and babies are secretly running giant corporations while we stand by helpless and naive.

Either way … it’s wrong!

Amazon is currently taking pre-orders, but if nobody orders it. And we all stand together, we can overcome this. They say the enemy of my enemy is my friend, and right now we can all be friends and agree that our common enemy is … baby shark doo doo doo doo. Baby shark doo doo doo doo!

AHHHHHHHH!! STOP THE MADNESS!