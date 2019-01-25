Seriously, the Backstreet Boys have resorted to clucking?!

To be quite honest we’re not really sure how to feel about this video/performance…

The Backstreet Boys have been around for decades, and one of the greatest (most noteworthy) songs from their extensive catalogue is “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)!” You remember that amazing song, right?

Well the five-man boy band joined Jimmy Fallon on stage not to “sing” their hit song, but to instead “cluck” their hit song. They took on the persona of the “Bawkstreet Boys,” added new member Fallon, and clucked away! Huh? What boy band blasphemy is this?!

Again … not sure how to process this one. What do you think?



