But seriously … The Rock playing with sea animals at the Georgia Aquarium will definitely make you smile!
Instagram/@therock

But seriously … The Rock playing with sea animals at the Georgia Aquarium will definitely make you smile!

Posted by: nstrozier August 6, 2018 9 Views

We can’t help it, and by now it’s pretty clear that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a completely cool, down to earth guy, and we want to be friends with him.

Sure he’s got muscles for days, and could probably take out anyone in his path if he ever gets angry (think … “Rock Smash!”) but there’s something about how genuinely nice he seems to be that we love! Last week he gave a car to his injured stunt double, and now he’s playing with sea animals at the Georgia Aquarium!

If he’s ever taking applications for new friends … send applications our way ASAP!

About nstrozier

© KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules