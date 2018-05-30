Service dog delivers puppies in Florida airport

Posted by: KS95 May 30, 2018 72 Views

Let’s be honest … the last animal and airport story we heard was HORRIBLE. But we promise this story has a happy ending.

Last Friday, a 2-year-old yellow Lab named Ellie gave birth to puppies at the Tampa International Airport. Tampa Fire Rescue announced the birth on Twitter, and with the assistance of a nurse awaiting her own flight successfully delivered eight puppies.

What an exciting day at the airport?!

