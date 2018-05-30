Service dog delivers puppies in Florida airport

Let’s be honest … the last animal and airport story we heard was HORRIBLE. But we promise this story has a happy ending.
Last Friday, a 2-year-old yellow Lab named Ellie gave birth to puppies at the Tampa International Airport. Tampa Fire Rescue announced the birth on Twitter, and with the assistance of a nurse awaiting her own flight successfully delivered eight puppies.
What an exciting day at the airport?!
An air traveler’s service dog is delivering puppies now @FlyTPA We’re a full-service department! pic.twitter.com/4xlPixtcFn
— Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) May 25, 2018