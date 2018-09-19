“Sesame Street” finally provides answers about Bert and Ernie
“Sesame Street” finally provides answers about Bert and Ernie

Posted by: KS95 September 19, 2018

Mark Saltzman, a longtime writer for “Sesame Street” said that he always considered Bert and Ernie to be gay, and that it was his own gay relationship that he used for inspiration.

But … “Sesame Street” was quick to put the kibosh on it stating, “They were created to teach preschoolers that people can be good friends with those who are very different from themselves,” the statement said. “Even though they are identified as male characters and possess many human traits, and characteristics (as most Sesame Street Muppets do), they remain puppets and do not have a sexual orientation.”

Well there you have it. The writer of the characters says they’re gay. The show says they’re buddies. What do you think?

