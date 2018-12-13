Sesame Street introduces Lily, the first homeless muppet … kinda.
Richard Termine / Sesame Workshop

Sesame Street introduces Lily, the first homeless muppet … kinda.

Posted by: KS95 December 13, 2018 11 Views

The long-running PBS children’s show, Sesame Street, announced that they would be re-introducing Lily, a muppet who first appeared in a 2011 episode about hunger, but now her family will be homeless.

“We know children experiencing homelessness are often caught up in a devastating cycle of trauma—the lack of affordable housing, poverty, domestic violence, or other trauma that caused them to lose their home, the trauma of actually losing their home, and the daily trauma of the uncertainty and insecurity of being homeless,” said Sherrie Westin, President of Global Impact and Philanthropy at Sesame Workshop. “We want to help disrupt that cycle by comforting children, empowering them, and giving them hope for the future. We want them to know that they are not alone and home is more than a house or an apartment—home is wherever the love lives.”

Way to go, Sesame Street! And while overall MOST people were pretty positive about the addition of the new Lily-based storyline, others took to social media to ask … what about Oscar the Grouch? Which raises some good questions?

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules