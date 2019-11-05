Seth Meyers offers viewers a chance to literally skip the political jokes

No matter what side of the fence you’re on, many people struggle with comedians who get “too political” in their humor and it’s a common conversation. “Oh, they were good but then they got too political.” Or, “it was a great show until she/he brought up politics.”

Seth Meyers released a new special on Netflix today (November 5), “Lobby Baby” and for the first time, you can actually skip the politics. A little over halfway through, Meyers gets on the topic of politics and instead of launching in, he offers the at-home audience a chance to skip the political humor entirely.

Yup. And just like that a little button appears on the screen labeled, “SKIP POLITICS” and clicking it takes you to the end of the section. It’s legitimately a game-changer for comedy specials!

Check out Seth Meyers new comedy special, “Lobby Baby” now on Netflix.

