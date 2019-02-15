Seth Rogan and Charlize Theron star in the new film, “Long Shot”

Let’s be honest for a moment … we love a good rom-com! Why? Because who doesn’t love them? And sure some of them are TERRIBLE! Most of them are 100% predictable. But we never give up.

Seth Rogan and Charlize Theron star in a new rom-com, “Long Shot” which is a story about a budding romance between Theron’s character, U.S. Secretary of State turned presidential candidate, and Rogans character, a political journalist.

The trailer looks quirky, funny and like all rom-coms. And guess what? We love it.

Watch the trailer below, and look for the film in theaters May 3rd:

