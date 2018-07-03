Seth Rogen went on vacation and didn’t even know it!

This story is just a little too weird/funny to be true, but guess what? It is.

Yesterday afternoon, actor Seth Rogen tweeted out a series of photos from a woman in Russia who took a cardboard cut out version of Rogen on vacation with her! There are several photos of the two in various locations.

We’re not exactly sure what the captions are saying, but the story is still hilarious even without the translation!

Some Russian women appear to have taken a cardboard cutout of me on vacation. pic.twitter.com/e1gg7ETp2q — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 2, 2018