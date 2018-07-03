Seth Rogen went on vacation and didn’t even know it!
(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Seth Rogen went on vacation and didn’t even know it!

Posted by: KS95 July 3, 2018 1 Views

This story is just a little too weird/funny to be true, but guess what? It is.

Yesterday afternoon, actor Seth Rogen tweeted out a series of photos from a woman in Russia who took a cardboard cut out version of Rogen on vacation with her! There are several photos of the two in various locations.

We’re not exactly sure what the captions are saying, but the story is still hilarious even without the translation!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety … artists like Adele, Bruno Mars, Twenty One Pilots and Ed Sheeran. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules