Shaquille O’Neal steps up to cover funeral costs for 7 year old killed in a drive-by shooting

Last month a 7-year-old Texas girl, Jazmine Barnes, was killed in a drive-by shooting. The 20-year-old responsible for the shooting has been arrested but that still doesn’t help the family.

Well fast-forward and former NBA player, Shaquille O’Neal and a member of the Houston Police Department presented a check to the Barnes’ family. And earlier this month, NFL player DeAndre Hopkins also stepped up by pledging his playoff check to the Barnes’ family…

When I see Jazmine Barnes' face, I see my own daughter. I'm pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support @shaunking @SherriffED_HCSO @SylvesterTurner in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine pic.twitter.com/oCRYSgfGO9 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 3, 2019

The whole situation is apparently the result of “mistaken identity” according to police, but that realization won’t bring back poor Jazmine.