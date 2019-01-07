Shaquille O’Neal steps up to cover funeral costs for 7 year old killed in a drive-by shooting

Posted by: KS95 January 7, 2019 0 Views

Last month a 7-year-old Texas girl, Jazmine Barnes, was killed in a drive-by shooting. The 20-year-old responsible for the shooting has been arrested but that still doesn’t help the family.

Well fast-forward and former NBA player, Shaquille O’Neal and a member of the Houston Police Department presented a check to the Barnes’ family. And earlier this month, NFL player DeAndre Hopkins also stepped up by pledging his playoff check to the Barnes’ family…

The whole situation is apparently the result of “mistaken identity” according to police, but that realization won’t bring back poor Jazmine.

