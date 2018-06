You remember Shaq, right? How could you not? Well … on Monday, O’Neal sat down with Ellen and talked about almost everything.

From how much of his house he DOESN’T actually use, to the rules and standards he has for his children. But what was most shocking was when he revealed some of his best and worst investment opportunities! SPOILER ALERT: He passed on Starbucks, but go in on the ground floor of Google.

Either way, we think he did well!