Shaun White faces backlash over insensitive Halloween costume
Shaun White. Photo: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Shaun White is in what some might call a “PR nightmare” after his insensitive Halloween costume received quite a bit of backlash.

White decided to dress up as Simple Jack, a character from the film, “Tropic Thunder” played by Ben Stiller … the problem being Simple Jack is already an insensitive parody of people with disabilities.

After posting the photo below (and since deleting it) White immediately began receiving negative comments on social.

White has since replaced the photo with an apology, but as they say “you can’t unsqueeze toothpaste” and the damage is already done. Lesson learned.

