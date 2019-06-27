Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson star in the new film, ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’

This one is a little off the beaten path when it comes to new films releases, but our social media manager found this trailer and thought it was worth sharing!

The Peanut Butter Falcon stars Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson, but centers around a young boy with down syndrome named Zak played by Zack Gottsagen. Zak dreams of a bigger life and sneaks away one night to make his dream of becoming a wrestler come true!

It’s from the producers of the now cult classic film, Little Miss Sunshine! Check out the trailer below:

