The Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep stays true to the book according to Ewan McGregor

If you were ever a fan of Stephen King’s The Shining, you’ll be excited to know the new sequel, Doctor Sleep starring Ewan McGregor stays true to the 2013 novel.

In an interview with Stephen Colbert, McGregor says, “Well it’s very faithful to the book, the script. If you’ve read the novel, that’s the story we’re going to tell.”

Doctor Sleep is set to start filming in September, so fingers crossed!