I *sigh* so hard after about 10 seconds… Mood Changer!

Ear massage. I feel instantly more peaceful. *siiiigh* So good that, if I have the energy I’ll give my whole head a massage while I’m at it. Be gentle and oh yea a mood changer for sure.

Sometimes stress causes tension and pain in my face around my jaw, ears and neck. I have to be mindful about posture, breathing and relaxing through anxious moments like driving in rush hour traffic (ugh) or taking care of the chores that aren’t so much fun.

So, if you find yourself wound up or worse… here’s a friendly reminder to take a minute or 2 for YOU and to reach out when you feel alone.

When I was a teenager something my dad said has stuck with me. “Be selfish and take care of you because you’re the only one who can.”

But the real truth is… self care isn't selfish and sometimes all you need is just a couple minutes or ten…

But truly… until next time take care,

Carissa