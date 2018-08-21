Simone Biles becomes first woman to win the U.S. all around title 5 times!
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Simone Biles becomes first woman to win the U.S. all around title 5 times!

Posted by: KS95 August 21, 2018 0 Views

Simone Biles made history at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Sunday of this week!

At 21-years-old she won her fifth U.S. all-around title, and became the first woman to ever do so. During the competition she wore a teal leotard to honor the survivors of former USA Gymnastics and MSU doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse.

For those who don’t know, the color teal is a symbol for sexual assault awareness and prevention, and back in January, Biles wrote to her followers on social media, “I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar.”

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety … artists like Adele, Bruno Mars, Twenty One Pilots and Ed Sheeran. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules