Simone Biles becomes first woman to win the U.S. all around title 5 times!

Simone Biles made history at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Sunday of this week!

At 21-years-old she won her fifth U.S. all-around title, and became the first woman to ever do so. During the competition she wore a teal leotard to honor the survivors of former USA Gymnastics and MSU doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse.

For those who don’t know, the color teal is a symbol for sexual assault awareness and prevention, and back in January, Biles wrote to her followers on social media, “I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar.”