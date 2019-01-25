Singer Dodie Clark “hides” entire song in series of YouTube videos!

Whoa snap! This absolutely requires planning, but somehow singer/songwriter Dodie Clark managed to hide an entire song in a series of YouTube videos.

Since April of last year, Clark “sang” a random word or two in the middle of her various videos. Then she pieced them all together to form an original song, “Arms Unfolding!” WTHeck?!

Isn’t that crazy?! Clark describes it as “scrapbook-style” and now she’s ready to go back to talking like a normal person!

Watch the video below:



BONUS: Here is the actual recording.

