“Siri” MIGHT be getting some upgrades…

Every year at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, people gather to learn all about the latest and greatest upgrades surrounding the Siri personal assistant. According to some, on Monday users who asked the right questions were greeted by a little mystery answer.

Here are some of the answers said by Siri:

“I’m gonna have a shiny new home. Well, not really shiny, more meshy and matte,”

“is getting a brand new voice.”

“I’m getting a lot smarter.”

However; as of today, it seems Apple has removed the teases and instead swapped them with a boring and very straight forward directive to “get all the details about Apple’s 2018 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at Apple.com.”

Meh…who knows. I guess we’ll all just find out after one of those painfully long upgrades, right?