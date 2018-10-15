Skinny dipping with sharks?! No thank you.

A man in Toronto decided he wanted an up close and personal experience with the sharks in Ripley’s Aquarium on Friday night, so he decided to go skinny dipping in the tank.
There are a few videos floating around (see what we did there) but we thought we’d spare you the all the teeny tiny details.
CBC posted the full story in the tweet below:
Nude man leaps into Toronto aquarium tank, swims laps with sharks before giving police the slip. https://t.co/wkIX7XA94U
