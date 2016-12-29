Snippet of Emma Watson singing in Beauty and the Beast!

Posted by: KS95 December 29, 2016

Thanks to this Beauty and the Beast toy that was just released, you can hear Emma Watson singing as Belle!

It’s just a snippet, but we’re excited for the movie! Click below to hear!

