Snippet of Emma Watson singing in Beauty and the Beast!

Thanks to this Beauty and the Beast toy that was just released, you can hear Emma Watson singing as Belle!
It’s just a snippet, but we’re excited for the movie! Click below to hear!
Well there it is, straight from the shelves at Toys R’ Us… ・・・ @The_West_Wing_ : Get ready for this one guys… FIRST LISTEN AT EMMA SINGING “SOMETHING THERE”!!!! I am officially floored, if she wasn’t perfect enough this has absolutely nailed her as #Belle! I cannot wait for this movie!!! Recording taken from the singing Belle Hasbro doll! Not sure who to credit though, sorry! . #BeautyandtheBeast #Disney #EmmaWatson #Belle #BillCondon #BeOurGuest #taleasoldastime