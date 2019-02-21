SNOWBALL FIGHT! Are you #TeamMinneapolis or #TeamSaintPaul?

Posted by: KS95 February 21, 2019 30 Views

Get ready because it’s on! Yesterday, Mayor Melvin Carter and the Saint Paul City Council challenged Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis City Council to a snowball fight THIS Sunday, February 24th at 1PM at McMurray Field in Saint Paul.

Mayor Carter and his “crew” issued the challenge in a hilarious video via Twitter.

Mayor Frey’s response:

