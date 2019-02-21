SNOWBALL FIGHT! Are you #TeamMinneapolis or #TeamSaintPaul?

Get ready because it’s on! Yesterday, Mayor Melvin Carter and the Saint Paul City Council challenged Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis City Council to a snowball fight THIS Sunday, February 24th at 1PM at McMurray Field in Saint Paul.
Mayor Carter and his “crew” issued the challenge in a hilarious video via Twitter.
ATTENTION: Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis City Council, We, the elected officials of the Saint Paul do hereby officially challenge you to a snowball fight this Sunday, February 24 at 1:00 PM at McMurray Field in Saint Paul. Assemble your crew!
Mayor Frey’s response:
Rally the troops!
