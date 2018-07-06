Social Media Tax?! NOOOOOO!

How often do you use social media?! Be honest.

Even if you’re not a “post a day” kinda person or someone looking for that perfect shot of your skinny, non-fat vanilla latte and blueberry scone from some new hot spot, you probably still spend chunks of your day mindlessly scrolling through various feeds from various people with no specific purpose. Right? Right.

We use social media for just about everything these days … even legitimate news articles. I mean how many times has someone said to you, “Did you see (insert name)’s post on (insert platform)?” or “OMG … you have to follow this hilarious meme (and/or animal) account! It’s soooooooo good!”

Well be thankful you don’t have to pay to use said social media because it’s happening in Uganda. Back in May, the Ugandan government passed a law that imposes a daily tax on social media users. People will now pay 200 Ugandan shillings (about 5 cents) a day to access social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp.

WTF?! How will I be the first to share Zac Efron’s new hairstyle or Weezer’s new cover of Toto’s “Africa” if I have to pay every single day?!

The tax is an attempt to control young Ugandans and stop the spread of ideas via messaging apps. Some worry that it will have a negative effect on those in rural areas who need mobile transfers to survive. And now there is a legal backlash too. Amnesty International’s director for East Africa said the “gossip tax” was “a clear attempt to silent dissent, in the guise of raising government revenues.

Yikes! The point of this being … let’s all be thankful that we can stare at our phones in awkward silence, and communicate through likes and follows for FREE!! Well … standard date rates do apply.