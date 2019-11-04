Some of our favorite sketches from Kristen Stewart’s episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’

We’re not sure how this started, but lately we’ve been recapping our favorite Saturday Night Live sketches on Monday, so here we are! This week Kristen Stewart hosted the late night comedy sketch show, and here are some of our favorite sketches from the evening!

WARNING: Some of these are necessarily safe for work viewing.

New Paint: Things escalate when a couple (Kristen Stewart, Beck Bennett) starts questioning a family member (Aidy Bryant) about the cost of her expensive Farrow and Ball paint.

Rosie the Riveter: Three women (Kristen Stewart, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant) working in a factory during World War II compete against a riveter named Rosie (Chloe Fineman) and shell shiner named Donna (Heidi Gardner) to be the face of a war propaganda poster.

Duolingo for Talking to Children: It’s never too late to learn how to talk to kids with the new Duolingo app for childless adults who want to relate.

Stargazing: A stargazing hike gets perverted by two aging astronomy enthusiasts (Kristen Stewart, Beck Bennett).

BONUS: Cut for Time: Open Mic

