Sony and Disney finally agree and Tom Holland will continue to be our “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man”

Remember when we told you that Spider-Man might be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Well, guess what? He’s not! According to sources, Sony and Disney have finally reached an agreement about your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and specifically the Tom Holland version we’ve all come to know and love.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Marvel president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

I guess that means there’s more Tom Holland in our MCU future!