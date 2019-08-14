Sony Pictures released the first official trailer for ‘Little Women’
Image: Sony Pictures

Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women is a classic piece of literature. But seriously, it’s one of the most respected novels in the American canon.

That being said, Little Women has already been adapted for the screen and the stage, but now we’re getting another new film adaptation. This week, Sony Pictures released the first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming adaptation which includes a more than stellar cast … Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen, and more!

Watch the trailer below and look for Little Women in theaters Christmas Day.

