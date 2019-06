Have you ever played “tequila slaps?” Because until today we didn’t even know the game existed!

Sophie Turner, the star of the new film “Dark Phoenix,” appeared on Conan this week and quickly found herself engaged in the game. Here are the rules, one person takes a shot of tequila and the other person slaps them. End of rules.

It’s definitely NOT a game we will be playing anytime soon but it’s definitely entertaining to watch!