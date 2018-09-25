Spinal cord stimulation helps paralyzed man stand and walk again

After a terrible snowmobile accident, Jered Chinnock has been paralyzed and unable to walk for the last five years. Some thought he might never walk again, but now there seems to be some hope on the horizon. A new therapy, developed in collaboration between Mayo Clinic and UCLA, uses an implanted electrode to reactivate spinal cord circuits. The experts claim this is the first documented case of something like this happening.

