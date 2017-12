Police initially searched for vandals, but they later announced a squirrel was actually responsible for chewing the wires.

***Press Release***

The SGPD is proud to report that the case of our broken holiday lights🎄💡 has been solved. We are happy that no human acted as a grinch in this incident. The squirrel 🐹was” charged “with criminal mischief & released on bail @ReporterJim @brian4NY @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/DCWvNIriMv

— Sea Girt Police (@SeaGirtPolice) December 2, 2017