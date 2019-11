A man in New Zealand is selling a Godzilla-themed (and shaped) Christmas tree called “Treezilla!” Steven Newland designed the tree by placing multicolored Christmas lights all over it, two red lights for eyes and a fog machine at the base to give the illusion of Godzilla blowing smoke out of his mouth!

To top it all off, Newland added a little Santa hat for Christmas flair! You can buy the tree for $250, and it growls!

Check it out below: