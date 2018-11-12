Stan Lee, the visionary behind Marvel Comics, is dead at 95

Stan Lee was a legend. He was the visionary behind Marvel Comics, and the genius behind some of our favorite superheroes!

Lee started in the business back in 1939 and was responsible for Black Panther, Spider-Man, the X-Men, Iron Man, and the Incredible Hulk to name just a few! According to a family representative, Lee passed away early Monday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Thank you Stan Lee for stretching our imagination, shaping most of our childhoods, and teaching us that anyone can be a hero!

RIP Stan Lee (1922 – 2018)

Watch some of Stan Lee’s infamous Marvel cameos below:

