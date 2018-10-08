“A Star is Born” releases the full soundtrack, and our ears are in love!

Okay. Okay. Fine. Fine.

We’ll stop talking about “A Star is Born” as soon as “A Star is Born” is no longer flooding the entertainment headlines. BUUUUUT … Over the weekend Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “A Star is Born” soundtrack was released, which was basically just enough time for us to obsess over it until today when we could finally tell you about how much we love it!

We already told you when the single, “Shallow” was released. If not, click here.

Now the full soundtrack is out, we’ve compiled some of our favorites from the film. PLEASE BE WARNED … some of this may inadvertently contain spoilers, so listen at your own discretion:

Bradley Cooper – Maybe It’s Time



Lady Gaga – La Vie En Rose



Lady Gaga – Look What I Found



Lady Gaga – I’ll Never Love Again

