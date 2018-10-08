“A Star is Born” releases the full soundtrack, and our ears are in love!

Posted by: KS95 October 8, 2018

Okay. Okay. Fine. Fine.

We’ll stop talking about “A Star is Born” as soon as “A Star is Born” is no longer flooding the entertainment headlines. BUUUUUT … Over the weekend Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “A Star is Born” soundtrack was released, which was basically just enough time for us to obsess over it until today when we could finally tell you about how much we love it!

We already told you when the single, “Shallow” was released. If not, click here.

Now the full soundtrack is out, we’ve compiled some of our favorites from the film. PLEASE BE WARNED … some of this may inadvertently contain spoilers, so listen at your own discretion:

Bradley Cooper – Maybe It’s Time

Lady Gaga – La Vie En Rose

Lady Gaga – Look What I Found

Lady Gaga – I’ll Never Love Again

