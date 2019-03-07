Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge announces opening dates!

If you thought going to Disneyland or Disney World was crowded before, welp, buckle up because the highly anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has just announced its opening days.

Are you ready?

#SWGE will open in California at Disneyland Resort on May 31, and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando on August 29!

The parks were scheduled to open later in the year, but were pushed forward due to popular demand. However, this doesn’t come without a small penalty. Because of the move up, only one ride will be open

