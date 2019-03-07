Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge announces opening dates!
This rendering released by Disney and Lucasfilm shows people on the planned Inside Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction, part of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge a 14-acre area set to open this summer at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, then in the fall at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida. (Disney Parks/Lucasfilm via AP)

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge announces opening dates!

Posted by: KS95 March 7, 2019 5 Views

If you thought going to Disneyland or Disney World was crowded before, welp, buckle up because the highly anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has just announced its opening days.

Are you ready?

#SWGE will open in California at Disneyland Resort on May 31, and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando on August 29!

The parks were scheduled to open later in the year, but were pushed forward due to popular demand. However, this doesn’t come without a small penalty. Because of the move up, only one ride will be open

This rendering released by Disney and Lucasfilm shows the planned Black Spire Outpost, a village on the planet of Batuu that will be part of a 14-acre expansion project called Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, set to open this summer at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, then in the fall at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida. The lands will include two signature attractions: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. (Disney Parks/Lucasfilm via AP)

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules