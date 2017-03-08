‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ footage shown to Disney shareholders

A reporter tweeted about the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” sneak peek they saw… We have so many questions!!

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” clip is being screened. But it’s a joke, sort of! We just got a few seconds of Rey handing Luke a lightsaber. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

We just saw more “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” footage. In it, Luke asks Rey, “Who are you?” Then we see her deftly handle a lightsaber. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

Also making appearances in “The Last Jedi” footage: Chewbacca, General Leia Organa and Finn. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

One last thing on the “Last Jedi” footage: We saw all sorts of settings — mountains, oceans, forests, deserts. Look suitably epic, exotic. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017