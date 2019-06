Stars — They’re Just Like Us: Jimmy Fallon and Nicki Minaj go to Red Lobster

Late night hosts are all about finding new ways to interview celebrities. And now Jimmy Fallon has decided that he’s taking rappers to dinner! A while back he shared a meal at Olive Garden with Post Malone, and now he’s chowing down on cheddar biscuits and lobster with none other than Nicki Minaj at Red Lobster!

Did you know Minaj actually worked at Red Lobster back in the day and got fired?!

Watch the video below: