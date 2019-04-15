Stars — They’re Just Like Us: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrated Luna’s birthday in Disneyland

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen decided to celebrate Luna’s 2nd birthday at Disneyland, which is basically every California parent’s go-to spot for birthdays!

And like every other parent, they secretly lied to Luna and celebrated her birthday on the WRONG day!

(As far as she knows, her birthday is today. Don’t tell her it’s sunday please. Daddy has to work on Sunday. Thank you.)

And guess what?! Even celebrities like John Legend crave a little social media attention. Check out his #shameless attempts to be recognized by @dilfs_of_disneyland! SPOILER ALERT: They did eventually regram him.

