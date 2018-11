Stars — They’re Just Like Us! Lady Gaga forced to evacuate her Malibu home

The wildfires in California have forced many to evacuate their homes; including Lady Gaga.

In an effort to help those impacted by the California wildfires, Gaga showed up this weekend at a Red Cross shelter in Pacific Palisades High School. While there she handed out gift cards, took photos, delivered an emotional speech to fellow evacuees, and even sang to a 98-year-old woman.

“I extend my love … I know we do not know each other, but I love you. This is an emergency, but you are not alone.”