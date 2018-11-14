Stars — They’re Just Like Us! Viola Davis failed a 28-day cleanse after two days!

We’ve all tried some sort of diet or cleanse or new way of eating, right?!

If you said no, we think you’re lying.

Well Oscar-winning actress, Viola Davis has, too. During the shooting of her new film, “Widows” Davis tried to partake in a 28-day cleanse that didn’t allow chewing or sucking, so she had to sip her meals…

Davis initially thought it was a game changer for her, and she quickly realized two days was her limit! And the way she broke is EPIC!

Watch the whole interview below, or skip to about 3:07 for just the cleanse story:



Watch the trailer for Davis’ new film, “Widows” here:

