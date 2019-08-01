Stars — They’re Kinda Like Us: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson enjoys cheat meals alone and late at night!

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again … who doesn’t love Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?! Seriously, he’s such a stand-up guy and really does do a lot of great things for friends, family, and even strangers!
While appearing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Johnson revealed a secret that made him even more likable! We found out that (even with that physique) late at night, he like all of us, gives in to temptation and enjoys a late-night cheat meal!
Find out what his favorite cheats are in the clip below:
Midnight sugar train leaves the station. Brownies, blondies, peanut butter, chocolate chip and double chocolate cookies. With a fat slice of a cheesecake chaser. Now subvert all this sugar glory with a great Ken Burns documentary on PROHIBITION and we have ourselves a helluva party. Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself and enjoy your cheat meals my friends.
Sunday cheat meal train 🚂 rolls on down the line. Two fat 8oz double cheeseburgers with bacon and fries. Double shot of my new tequila – chilled 🥶🥃👍🏾 I have a big shoot in the gym tomorrow for my next @projectrock @underarmour collection. In a crazy science, these cheat meals tonight should actually help my physique come in with a more fuller pump and vascularity for tomorrow’s shoot. Or maybe I’m just looking for more excuses to drink my tequila and eat like shit 😂🤦🏽♂️ Enjoy your cheatmeals my friends 🍔🥃
My #CheatDaySugarTrain rolls on down the line. Cookie ice cream sammiches (chocolate chip & peanut butter cookies with Oreo cookie ice cream) from one of my fav spots in LA @themilkshop_la. 1 slice of cheese cake 1 big ass chocolate fudge cookie with salted caramel chips made into a big ass smile, because fuck it it’s my happy time. I devoured this sugar train around midnight while sitting on my couch, watching Forensic Files md felt like a King. And by 1am I sat there looking like a drunk Jabba the Hut who was still solving every crime before the end of each episode. Very. Sexy. Enjoy your cheat meals my friends – they’re well earned. 🖤 ~ Jabba