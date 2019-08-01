Stars — They’re Kinda Like Us: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson enjoys cheat meals alone and late at night!

Stars — They’re Kinda Like Us: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson enjoys cheat meals alone and late at night!

Posted by: KS95 August 1, 2019 10 Views

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again … who doesn’t love Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?! Seriously, he’s such a stand-up guy and really does do a lot of great things for friends, family, and even strangers!

While appearing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Johnson revealed a secret that made him even more likable! We found out that (even with that physique) late at night, he like all of us, gives in to temptation and enjoys a late-night cheat meal!

Find out what his favorite cheats are in the clip below:

